Silvergate Capital (SI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $22.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.50 million. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 6.64%.

Shares of SI opened at $68.04 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 63.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Silvergate Capital has a 1-year low of $7.60 and a 1-year high of $81.43.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Silvergate Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $26.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Silvergate Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.67.

In other news, Director Paul D. Colucci sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $300,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Scott A. Reed sold 426,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $17,059,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 505,148 shares of company stock worth $20,133,188 over the last three months.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

