SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,200 shares, an increase of 38.3% from the December 15th total of 42,800 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 213,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SilverSun Technologies stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) by 286.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,861 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.33% of SilverSun Technologies worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SSNT traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.37. The company had a trading volume of 103,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,780. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.92. SilverSun Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $13.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SilverSun Technologies had a net margin of 16.18% and a negative return on equity of 28.42%. The business had revenue of $10.16 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th.

SilverSun Technologies Company Profile

SilverSun Technologies, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company. The company resells enterprise resource planning software for the financial accounting requirements, as well as offers training, technical support, and professional services. It also resells warehouse management system software, which controls the movement and storage of materials; and customer relationship management, human capital management, and business intelligence products.

