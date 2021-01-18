Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.80.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SFNC. TheStreet upgraded Simmons First National from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Simmons First National from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, DA Davidson cut Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th.

In related news, CFO Robert A. Fehlman purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.42 per share, with a total value of $52,260.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 94,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,645,266.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Simmons First National by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,715,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,205,000 after purchasing an additional 720,892 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Simmons First National by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,619,642 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,679,000 after purchasing an additional 561,252 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Simmons First National by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 778,834 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,348,000 after purchasing an additional 215,771 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Simmons First National by 184.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 259,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,114,000 after purchasing an additional 168,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Simmons First National by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,048,204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,935,000 after purchasing an additional 158,806 shares in the last quarter. 25.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SFNC opened at $26.18 on Monday. Simmons First National has a fifty-two week low of $13.75 and a fifty-two week high of $26.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.40.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.21. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 24.39%. The firm had revenue of $225.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Analysts forecast that Simmons First National will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.91%.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

