SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SiTime Corporation offers MEMS-based silicon timing system solutions, through a wholly-owned subsidiary of MegaChips Corporation. SiTime Corporation is based in SANTA CLARA, Calif. “

Get SiTime alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $130.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of SiTime in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of SiTime from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of SiTime from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $82.00.

SITM stock traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $136.50. The stock had a trading volume of 5,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,960. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion and a PE ratio of -216.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.20. SiTime has a 52-week low of $15.42 and a 52-week high of $139.36.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $32.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that SiTime will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SiTime news, insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $440,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,824,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 1,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.32, for a total transaction of $104,233.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,303,351.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,810 shares of company stock worth $8,466,621. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of SiTime in the 3rd quarter valued at $881,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of SiTime by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 6,359 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of SiTime by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 79,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SiTime by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,068,000 after acquiring an additional 28,889 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of SiTime in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation, a semiconductor company, provides silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. Its products include resonators and clock integrated circuits, programmable OCXOs, precision MHz super-TCXOs, MHz oscillators, 32.768 kHz oscillators, ÂµPower oscillators 1 Hz to 26 MHz, ruggedized oscillators, and embedded resonators.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SiTime (SITM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SiTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.