SolarWindow Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WNDW) Short Interest Up 16.3% in December

SolarWindow Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WNDW) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 214,000 shares, an increase of 16.3% from the December 15th total of 184,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 503,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of SolarWindow Technologies stock opened at $11.35 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.68 and a 200 day moving average of $4.86. SolarWindow Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $18.99. The firm has a market cap of $601.15 million, a PE ratio of -97.42 and a beta of 2.17.

Get SolarWindow Technologies alerts:

SolarWindow Technologies Company Profile

SolarWindow Technologies, Inc engages in developing electricity-generating coatings for use in building window and glass applications. The company's LiquidElectricity coatings generate electricity by harvesting light energy from natural sun, artificial light, and low, shaded, or reflected light conditions.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for SolarWindow Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarWindow Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.