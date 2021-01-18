Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Acquired by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 106.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,251 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 247.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 802 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. 74.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Gregory D. Wells sold 15,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $709,768.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,085,735.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Southwest Airlines stock traded down $2.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,359,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,898,860. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.03. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1-year low of $22.47 and a 1-year high of $58.83. The company has a market cap of $27.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.72, a PEG ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The airline reported ($1.99) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.35) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Southwest Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 7th. 140166 raised their target price on Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.78.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a total of 747 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 101 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

