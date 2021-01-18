Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) & Thai Airways International Public (OTCMKTS:TAWNF) Head-To-Head Contrast

Thai Airways International Public (OTCMKTS:TAWNF) and Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) are both transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

74.0% of Southwest Airlines shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Southwest Airlines shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Thai Airways International Public and Southwest Airlines’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Thai Airways International Public $6.08 billion 0.04 -$387.77 million N/A N/A Southwest Airlines $22.43 billion 1.23 $2.30 billion $4.27 10.93

Southwest Airlines has higher revenue and earnings than Thai Airways International Public.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Thai Airways International Public and Southwest Airlines, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Thai Airways International Public 0 0 0 0 N/A Southwest Airlines 1 4 17 0 2.73

Southwest Airlines has a consensus price target of $49.50, indicating a potential upside of 6.09%. Given Southwest Airlines’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Southwest Airlines is more favorable than Thai Airways International Public.

Profitability

This table compares Thai Airways International Public and Southwest Airlines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Thai Airways International Public N/A N/A N/A Southwest Airlines -12.94% -22.65% -7.23%

Risk & Volatility

Thai Airways International Public has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Southwest Airlines has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Southwest Airlines beats Thai Airways International Public on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Thai Airways International Public

Thai Airways International Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of airline business. It operates through three segments: Air Transportation Activities, Business Units, and Other Activities. The Air Transportation Activities segment provides composed of passenger, freight, and mail services. The Business Units segments offers cargo and mail commercial, ground customer, ground handling and equipment, and catering services. The Other Activities segment is involved in the transportation supporting activities, which include dispatch services, sales on board, THAI shop, and technical services. The company is also involved in the provision of aviation training services; tourism business; and information technology for travel services. As of December 31, 2019, it had a route network servicing to 62 destinations in 31 countries with 3 domestic destinations; and a fleet of 103 aircraft, including 32 owned aircraft, 32 aircraft under finance leases, and 39 aircraft under operating leases. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Bangkok, Thailand.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co. operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a total of 747 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 101 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos. It also offers inflight entertainment and connectivity service on Wi-Fi enabled aircraft; and sells points and related services to business partners participating in the Rapid Rewards loyalty program, such as car rental agencies, hotels, and restaurants. In addition, the company provides a suite of digital platforms to support customers' needs across the travel journey, including Southwest.com, mobile.southwest.com, an iOS app, an iPadOS app, and an android app; and SWABIZ, an online booking tool. Further, it offers ancillary services, such as Southwest's EarlyBird Check-In, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. Southwest Airlines Co. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

