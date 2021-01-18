Sowell Financial Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 60.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,861 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 5.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,541,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,537,000 after purchasing an additional 318,435 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter worth about $274,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,000,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,952,000 after buying an additional 68,696 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 51,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951 shares in the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on ATVI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Activision Blizzard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.86.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $807,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $5,918,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 285,000 shares of company stock valued at $22,055,750. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $90.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $70.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.71. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.51 and a 12 month high of $92.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.17 and its 200-day moving average is $81.74.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Activision Blizzard’s revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

