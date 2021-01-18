Sowell Financial Services LLC Decreases Holdings in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Sowell Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,567 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in Coupa Software by 920.0% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Coupa Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 17.5% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000.

In related news, CRO Steven M. Winter sold 858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.23, for a total value of $304,787.34. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 8,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,025,849.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 9,288 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.61, for a total transaction of $2,894,233.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,247 shares in the company, valued at $16,592,297.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,702 shares of company stock worth $53,416,231 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Coupa Software stock opened at $328.76 on Monday. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 1 year low of $99.01 and a 1 year high of $369.12. The firm has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.35 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $336.76 and a 200 day moving average of $303.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $132.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $232.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $330.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Coupa Software from $339.00 to $357.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Coupa Software in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.00.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management.

