Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $579,000 Stock Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 28.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 3.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,410,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,493,000 after acquiring an additional 42,263 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 282.4% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 42,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 31,600 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 45,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 11,998 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,668,000. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 1.5% in the third quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 67,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DFS shares. Bank of America increased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley cut Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.35.

In related news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 1,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total transaction of $102,942.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DFS opened at $97.76 on Monday. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $23.25 and a twelve month high of $98.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.49 and a 200-day moving average of $65.78. The stock has a market cap of $29.96 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.82. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

