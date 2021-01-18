Sowell Financial Services LLC Increases Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 60.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,861 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,578 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Usca Ria LLC grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 19,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.2% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 6,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.5% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 10,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

ATVI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.86.

In other news, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $807,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 75,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $5,918,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 285,000 shares of company stock valued at $22,055,750 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $90.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.51 and a 12 month high of $92.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.17 and its 200-day moving average is $81.74.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

