Sowell Financial Services LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG)

Sowell Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF were worth $680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $185,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF stock opened at $217.70 on Monday. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $91.53 and a 1-year high of $221.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $202.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.70.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF Company Profile

Rydex S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Index is narrow in focus, containing only those S&P MidCap 400 companies with strong growth characteristics as selected by S&P. The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index.

