Sowell Financial Services LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Sowell Financial Services LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after buying an additional 5,533 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at $701,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 45.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 17,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 131.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 426,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,547,000 after buying an additional 241,970 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VTWO opened at $169.98 on Monday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $76.92 and a 52 week high of $173.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $160.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.