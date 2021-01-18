Sowell Financial Services LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 554 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter worth $37,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 166.2% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirova bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter valued at $55,000. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $203.19 on Monday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $115.94 and a one year high of $224.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $205.28 and a 200 day moving average of $197.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market cap of $64.31 billion, a PE ratio of 30.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.38. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.84%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $209.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.24.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

