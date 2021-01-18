Sowell Financial Services LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG)

Sowell Financial Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF were worth $680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RFG. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,443,000. Intrua Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,740,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $816,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RFG opened at $217.70 on Monday. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF has a one year low of $91.53 and a one year high of $221.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $202.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.70.

About Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF

Rydex S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Index is narrow in focus, containing only those S&P MidCap 400 companies with strong growth characteristics as selected by S&P. The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index.

