Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $174.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.93% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc is a multi-national engineering group. The company’s business segment consists of Spirax Sarco for steam specialties and Watson-Marlow for niche peristaltic pumps and associated fluid path technologies. Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc is headquartered in Cheltenham, the United Kingdom. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Monday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.00.

OTCMKTS:SPXSF opened at $155.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 1 year low of $90.50 and a 1 year high of $155.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.37. The company has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.99 and a beta of 0.85.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

