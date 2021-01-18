Spirent Communications plc (SPT.L) (LON:SPT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Spirent Communications plc (SPT.L) (LON:SPT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 310 ($4.05) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.77% from the company’s current price.

Shares of Spirent Communications plc (SPT.L) stock traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 261 ($3.41). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,230,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,090. Spirent Communications plc has a 12 month low of GBX 146.81 ($1.92) and a 12 month high of GBX 311.09 ($4.06). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 262.75 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 273.49. The company has a market capitalization of £1.60 billion and a PE ratio of 17.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

In related news, insider Paula Bell bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 257 ($3.36) per share, with a total value of £128,500 ($167,886.07). Insiders have acquired a total of 50,091 shares of company stock worth $12,875,170 over the last ninety days.

About Spirent Communications plc (SPT.L)

Spirent Communications plc provides solutions to develop devices and equipment and to operate networks worldwide. The company operates through Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Connected Devices segments. The Networks & Security segment develops performance and security test systems to accelerate the development of new devices, networks, and applications for high-speed Ethernet/IP, mobile, and global satellite navigation systems.

