SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) & AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM) Head to Head Comparison

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) and AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares SpringWorks Therapeutics and AIM ImmunoTech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SpringWorks Therapeutics N/A -20.90% -20.20% AIM ImmunoTech -6,823.39% -30.48% -26.38%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.3% of SpringWorks Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.8% of AIM ImmunoTech shares are held by institutional investors. 51.2% of SpringWorks Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of AIM ImmunoTech shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SpringWorks Therapeutics and AIM ImmunoTech’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SpringWorks Therapeutics N/A N/A -$58.31 million ($3.55) -22.48 AIM ImmunoTech $140,000.00 592.85 -$9.53 million N/A N/A

AIM ImmunoTech has higher revenue and earnings than SpringWorks Therapeutics.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics and AIM ImmunoTech, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SpringWorks Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 AIM ImmunoTech 0 0 2 0 3.00

SpringWorks Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $76.25, indicating a potential downside of 4.45%. AIM ImmunoTech has a consensus target price of $5.25, indicating a potential upside of 157.35%. Given AIM ImmunoTech’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AIM ImmunoTech is more favorable than SpringWorks Therapeutics.

Summary

SpringWorks Therapeutics beats AIM ImmunoTech on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors. The company is also developing mirdametinib, an oral small molecule MEK inhibitor that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 1-associated plexiform neurofibromas; Nirogacestat + belantamab mafodotin, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (RRMM); and Nirogacestat + ALLO-715 that is in preclinical trials for the treatment of RRMM. In addition, it is developing Mirdametinib + lifirafenib, a combination therapy that is in Phase Ib clinical trial in patients with advanced or refractory solid tumors; and BGB-3245, an investigational oral selective small molecule inhibitor of monomeric and dimeric forms of activating BRAF mutations, which is in Phase I clinical trial. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has collaborations with BeiGene, Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline LLC, and Allogene to develop combination approaches with nirogacestat and mirdametinib, as well as medicines; and license agreements with Pfizer Inc. for nirogacestat and mirdametinib. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

AIM ImmunoTech Company Profile

AIM ImmunoTech Inc., an immuno-pharma company, focuses on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers and immune-deficiency disorders in the United States. The company's products include Alferon N Injection, an injectable formulation of natural alpha interferon to treat a category of genital warts, a sexually transmitted disease; and Ampligen, a drug of macromolecular ribonucleic acid molecule for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome. It is also developing Ampligen for the treatment of Hepatitis B and HIV, as well as patients with renal cell carcinoma, malignant melanoma, non-small cell lung, ovarian, breast, colorectal, urothelial, prostate, and pancreatic cancer. AIM ImmunoTech Inc. has research agreement with the Japanese National Institute of Infectious Diseases and Shionogi & Co., Ltd. to test its drug Ampligen as an adjuvant therapy for COVID-19, the new coronavirus infectious disease caused by SARS-CoV-2. The company was formerly known as Hemispherx Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to AIM ImmunoTech Inc. in August 2019. AIM ImmunoTech Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Ocala, Florida.

