State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 5,657 Shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) by 54.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,657 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Kemper were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KMPR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Kemper by 102.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Kemper by 7.2% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Kemper by 11.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 222,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,164,000 after acquiring an additional 23,508 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Kemper during the second quarter worth about $2,152,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kemper during the second quarter worth about $31,000. 70.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KMPR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Kemper from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th.

Shares of KMPR stock opened at $77.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Kemper Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.81 and a fifty-two week high of $85.69.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Kemper had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Kemper Co. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kemper

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

