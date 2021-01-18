State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,444 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 834 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 253.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 750.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $124.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.01 and a 1-year high of $125.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.54 and its 200 day moving average is $96.61.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 36.53%. Research analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.67%.

In other news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.04, for a total transaction of $324,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,062,124.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.08, for a total transaction of $1,591,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,112 shares in the company, valued at $44,565,480.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,000 shares of company stock worth $3,645,720. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on WSM. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $101.00 to $117.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $112.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.17.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

