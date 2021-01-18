State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 102.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,818 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Genpact were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Genpact by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,299,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $923,932,000 after buying an additional 5,973,124 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Genpact by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,522,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $293,002,000 after acquiring an additional 232,115 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Genpact by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,002,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $233,805,000 after acquiring an additional 18,993 shares in the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Genpact by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,120,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,601,000 after purchasing an additional 7,415 shares during the period. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Genpact by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,832,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,390,000 after acquiring an additional 124,489 shares in the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Genpact from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Genpact from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.89.

Shares of G stock opened at $40.98 on Monday. Genpact Limited has a 52-week low of $19.41 and a 52-week high of $45.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.57. The company has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $935.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.78 million. Genpact had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.0975 per share. This is a boost from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 8th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

In other news, SVP Heather White sold 15,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total transaction of $638,204.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

