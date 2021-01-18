State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.24 Million Stock Holdings in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) by 54.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,657 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Kemper were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Kemper by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,204,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,508,000 after purchasing an additional 244,098 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kemper during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,239,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Kemper by 352.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 139,915 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 108,978 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Kemper by 267.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 117,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,836,000 after purchasing an additional 85,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kemper by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 482,915 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,021,000 after purchasing an additional 65,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Kemper stock opened at $77.22 on Monday. Kemper Co. has a 52 week low of $53.81 and a 52 week high of $85.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.83.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Kemper had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kemper Co. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

KMPR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Kemper from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

