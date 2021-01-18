State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.35 Million Stake in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,941 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.11% of Independence Realty Trust worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 0.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 326,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $3,887,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $1,240,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $174,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 26.2% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 4,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust stock opened at $13.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.46 and a beta of 0.96. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.86 and a 1-year high of $16.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.19.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.18). Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 4.09%. As a group, analysts predict that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 29th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IRT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $12.25 to $13.25 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $12.25 to $13.25 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.38.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

