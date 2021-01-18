State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Stock Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,772 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Mosaic by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 3,379 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in The Mosaic by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 65,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 23,542 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in The Mosaic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $687,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in The Mosaic by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 17,383 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in The Mosaic by 215.6% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 6,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

The Mosaic stock opened at $28.64 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of -9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.31. The Mosaic Company has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $29.33.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The Mosaic’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.26%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Mosaic from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Scotiabank lowered The Mosaic from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Cleveland Research raised The Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, VTB Capital lowered The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.53.

The Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

