State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,830 Shares of The Providence Service Co. (NASDAQ:PRSC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in shares of The Providence Service Co. (NASDAQ:PRSC) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,830 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in The Providence Service were worth $1,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PRSC. Polar Capital LLP bought a new stake in The Providence Service during the third quarter valued at $11,082,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in The Providence Service by 232.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,331,000 after buying an additional 80,527 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Providence Service during the third quarter valued at $6,246,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Providence Service during the third quarter valued at $6,182,000. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in The Providence Service by 16.5% during the third quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 383,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,592,000 after buying an additional 54,335 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on The Providence Service in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Providence Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Barrington Research raised their price target on The Providence Service from $104.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The Providence Service from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

NASDAQ PRSC opened at $155.58 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.55. The Providence Service Co. has a twelve month low of $40.40 and a twelve month high of $156.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,592.57 and a beta of 0.84.

The Providence Service (NASDAQ:PRSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $1.27. The Providence Service had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 0.23%. The business had revenue of $320.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.98 million. The business’s revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Providence Service Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Providence Service

The Providence Service Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through Non-Emergency Medical Transportation Services (NET Services) and Matrix Investment segments. The NET Services segment offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

