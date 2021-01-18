State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 6,378 Shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,378 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Cohu were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cohu by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,604,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,155,000 after buying an additional 26,351 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in Cohu by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,465,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,174,000 after purchasing an additional 56,670 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Cohu by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,364,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,435,000 after purchasing an additional 13,153 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Cohu by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,222,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,006,000 after purchasing an additional 52,432 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its position in Cohu by 162.0% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 500,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,594,000 after purchasing an additional 309,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Luis A. Muller sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 570,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,679,262.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Pascal Ronde sold 41,906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $963,838.00. Insiders have sold a total of 127,804 shares of company stock worth $3,414,590 over the last three months. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COHU. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Cohu from $33.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Cohu from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Cohu from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Cohu from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.88.

NASDAQ:COHU opened at $45.22 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -40.74 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Cohu, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.89 and a 1-year high of $46.94.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.99 million. Cohu had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a positive return on equity of 1.57%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cohu, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors in Germany, the United States, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally.

