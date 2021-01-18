State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 687 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,766 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 687 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in First Solar were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $432,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of First Solar by 1,203.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 76,038 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $5,034,000 after buying an additional 70,205 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,038,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Solar by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,900 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $360,000. 67.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FSLR stock opened at $96.58 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 46.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. First Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.47 and a 12 month high of $109.62.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $927.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.70 million. First Solar had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 9.49%. On average, equities analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.77, for a total transaction of $44,423.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,223,921.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Philip Dejong sold 8,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $752,534.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,877 shares in the company, valued at $809,138.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,518,233 shares of company stock worth $201,602,966 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

FSLR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of First Solar from $97.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $100.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. First Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.32.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

