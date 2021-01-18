stETH (Lido) Trading 13.4% Higher Over Last Week (STETH)

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. In the last seven days, stETH (Lido) has traded up 13.4% against the U.S. dollar. stETH (Lido) has a total market cap of $33.67 million and approximately $36,485.00 worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One stETH (Lido) coin can currently be purchased for $1,232.13 or 0.03371652 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002739 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00045258 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.44 or 0.00124341 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.60 or 0.00075529 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $89.98 or 0.00246233 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,806.70 or 1.03456039 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000726 BTC.

About stETH (Lido)

stETH (Lido)’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 27,323 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance.

stETH (Lido) Coin Trading

stETH (Lido) can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH (Lido) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy stETH (Lido) using one of the exchanges listed above.

