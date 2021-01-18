Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Stifel Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $42.00 to $44.67 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $43.33 to $54.67 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Stifel Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday.

Shares of SF stock opened at $52.15 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.59. Stifel Financial has a 1-year low of $20.75 and a 1-year high of $53.39.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $883.30 million during the quarter. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 12.16%.

In related news, insider Victor Nesi sold 1,000 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $67,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 139,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,394,042.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SF. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Stifel Financial by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Stifel Financial by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Stifel Financial by 123.8% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Stifel Financial in the third quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan purchased a new position in Stifel Financial in the third quarter worth about $202,000. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates through Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other segments.

