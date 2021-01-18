Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,434 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,262,024 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,733,000 after purchasing an additional 133,922 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 548,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,665,000 after buying an additional 14,771 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 308,744 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,510,000 after buying an additional 21,078 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 30,970.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297,965 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,978,000 after buying an additional 297,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,823 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,662,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYBT stock opened at $42.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.98 and a 1 year high of $44.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $953.06 million, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.88.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 30.12%. The company had revenue of $46.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.10 million. Equities research analysts predict that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.37%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James downgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens downgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, money market deposits, and time deposits.

