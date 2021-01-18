SugarBud Craft Growers Corp. (SUGR.V) (CVE:SUGR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.03

SugarBud Craft Growers Corp. (SUGR.V) (CVE:SUGR) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 1167650 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.03 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.07.

About SugarBud Craft Growers Corp. (SUGR.V) (CVE:SUGR)

SugarBud Craft Growers Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, production, and distribution of cannabis products in Canada. The company was formerly known as Relentless Resources Ltd. and changed its name to SugarBud Craft Growers Corp. in October 2018. SugarBud Craft Growers Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta.

Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for SugarBud Craft Growers Corp. (SUGR.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SugarBud Craft Growers Corp. (SUGR.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.