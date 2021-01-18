SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) versus Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) Financial Contrast

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) and Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.0% of SVB Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of SVB Financial Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for SVB Financial Group and Banco Bradesco, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SVB Financial Group 0 7 8 0 2.53 Banco Bradesco 0 0 0 0 N/A

SVB Financial Group currently has a consensus price target of $338.20, indicating a potential downside of 26.71%. Given SVB Financial Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe SVB Financial Group is more favorable than Banco Bradesco.

Profitability

This table compares SVB Financial Group and Banco Bradesco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SVB Financial Group 25.26% 13.61% 1.19% Banco Bradesco 15.08% 14.39% 1.32%

Risk & Volatility

SVB Financial Group has a beta of 2.2, suggesting that its share price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Banco Bradesco has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SVB Financial Group and Banco Bradesco’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SVB Financial Group $3.53 billion 6.77 $1.14 billion $21.73 21.23 Banco Bradesco $32.38 billion 1.21 $5.72 billion N/A N/A

Banco Bradesco has higher revenue and earnings than SVB Financial Group.

Summary

SVB Financial Group beats Banco Bradesco on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services. This segment also provides foreign exchange services; export, import, and standby letter of credit; investment services and solutions; investment advisory services; vineyard development loans; and debt fund investment services. The SVB Private Bank segment offers private banking services, such as mortgages, home equity and capital call lines of credit, restricted stock purchase loans, and other secured and unsecured lending products, as well as cash and wealth management services. The SVB Capital segment provides venture capital investment services that manage funds on behalf of third party limited partner investors. The SVB Leerink segment engages in equity and convertible capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, equity research and sales, trading, and investment banking services. It operates through 30 offices in the United States; and offices in Canada, the United Kingdom, Israel, Germany, Denmark, India, Hong Kong, and China. SVB Financial Group was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company offers checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits. It also provides mutual funds, foreign exchange, overdrafts, credit cards, and personal and housing loans; and auto, health, life, accident, and property insurance products. In addition, the company offers fund management and treasury services; corporate finance; investment banking, asset management and consortium administration; pension plans; brokerage; real estate ventures and capitalization bonds; and hedge and finance products, including working capital financing. Banco Bradesco S.A. was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Osasco, Brazil.

