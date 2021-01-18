SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SVMK Inc. develops survey software. The Company offers a platform which enables organizations to collect and analyze feedback and insights which solves business problems, enhances customer experience and loyalty, improves employee productivity, retention, optimization and marketing investments. SVMK Inc. is based in San Mateo, United States. “

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of SVMK in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a hold rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.88.

SVMK traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.27. The stock had a trading volume of 573,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,890. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.11 and a beta of 1.50. SVMK has a 52 week low of $9.35 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.15. SVMK had a negative net margin of 24.73% and a negative return on equity of 27.64%. The company had revenue of $95.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.13 million. SVMK’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that SVMK will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SVMK news, CAO Dharti Patel sold 1,674 shares of SVMK stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total transaction of $35,271.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Thomas E. Hale sold 13,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total value of $288,827.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 502,735 shares of company stock worth $13,074,483 in the last three months. 18.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SVMK in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,111,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SVMK by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,405,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,949,000 after buying an additional 601,950 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVMK in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,913,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of SVMK by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 864,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,112,000 after buying an additional 369,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in SVMK by 218.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 430,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,790,000 after buying an additional 295,115 shares during the period. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SVMK Company Profile

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they research and serve in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys approximately 190 countries and territories.

