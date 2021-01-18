Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Swisscom’s FY2023 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

SCMWY has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Swisscom in a report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays lowered shares of Swisscom from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Swisscom from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Swisscom in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a sell rating on shares of Swisscom in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.00.

OTCMKTS:SCMWY traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.59. 6,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,781. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Swisscom has a fifty-two week low of $47.45 and a fifty-two week high of $58.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 0.21.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter. Swisscom had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Swisscom will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Swisscom

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. It offers broadband, TV, fixed-network, and mobile phone subscription services, as well as national and international telephone, and data traffic services for residential customers, and small and medium-sized enterprises.

