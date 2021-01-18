TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) (ETR:TEG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) (ETR:TEG) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €25.06 ($29.48).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TEG. Baader Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Warburg Research set a €27.70 ($32.59) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th.

Shares of TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) stock opened at €24.90 ($29.29) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.71, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €24.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is €24.69. TAG Immobilien AG has a twelve month low of €14.16 ($16.66) and a twelve month high of €28.14 ($33.11). The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.96.

TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) Company Profile

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2019, the company managed approximately 84,500 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

