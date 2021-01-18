Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Bought by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter worth $29,000. Firestone Capital Management boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 322.6% during the third quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 18.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

TSM stock traded down $1.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $125.23. The stock had a trading volume of 17,343,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,630,199. The stock has a market cap of $649.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.46. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $42.70 and a 1-year high of $134.65.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.50 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 37.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.3463 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.58%.

Several research firms recently commented on TSM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

Recommended Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.