Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust which focuses exclusively on developing, acquiring, owning and operating factory outlet centers. Since entering the factory outlet center business, they have become one of the largest owners and operators of factory outlet centers in the United States. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SKT. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $6.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $6.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Compass Point upgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.91.

NYSE SKT opened at $12.62 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 4.78. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $16.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 180.31 and a beta of 1.78.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 5.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,654,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,978,000 after purchasing an additional 90,685 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 26.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,352,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,156,000 after purchasing an additional 279,381 shares during the period. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 423,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 61,685 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 401,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 34,803 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 222,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,669,000 after acquiring an additional 19,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

