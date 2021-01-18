TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a drop of 22.3% from the December 15th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TDK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 26th.

OTCMKTS:TTDKY traded down $6.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $162.75. 5,999 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,328. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.50. TDK has a fifty-two week low of $63.04 and a fifty-two week high of $169.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.39.

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The technology company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. TDK had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 4.15%. On average, analysts predict that TDK will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TDK Company Profile

TDK Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells electronic components in Japan, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Film Application Products, and Other segments.

