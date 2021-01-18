Technology One Limited (TNE.AX) (ASX:TNE) Insider Peter Ball Buys 3,900 Shares

Technology One Limited (TNE.AX) (ASX:TNE) insider Peter Ball bought 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$7.74 ($5.53) per share, for a total transaction of A$30,178.20 ($21,555.86).

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is A$9.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.64, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Technology One Limited researches, develops, markets, sells, implements, and supports integrated enterprise business software solutions worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, and Corporate segments. It offers various business solutions, including enterprise asset management, human resource and payroll, financials, enterprise budgeting, supply chain, property and rating, student management, business intelligence, enterprise content management, performance planning, spatial, enterprise cash receipting, stakeholder management, and business process management.

