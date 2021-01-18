Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Given New C$28.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from C$23.50 to C$28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on TECK.B. TD Securities boosted their target price on Teck Resources from C$24.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Eight Capital boosted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$19.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$26.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Teck Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$22.00 to C$28.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$24.19.

Shares of TSE TECK.B opened at C$24.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$13.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.22. Teck Resources has a 52-week low of C$8.15 and a 52-week high of C$25.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$23.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$18.35.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

