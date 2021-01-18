Tekla World Healthcare Fund (THW) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 20th

Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.117 per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 20th. This is a positive change from Tekla World Healthcare Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

NYSE:THW opened at $16.65 on Monday. Tekla World Healthcare Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.76 and a fifty-two week high of $16.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.84.

About Tekla World Healthcare Fund

Tekla World Healthcare Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector. For its fixed income portion, the fund primarily invests in corporate debt securities.

