Teleperformance (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Given Overweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Teleperformance (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Teleperformance from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a buy rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of TLPFY stock traded down $1.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $170.55. 4,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,060. Teleperformance has a fifty-two week low of $83.16 and a fifty-two week high of $175.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.56.

About Teleperformance

Teleperformance SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides outsourced omnichannel customer experience management services worldwide. The company provides automation solutions that incorporate natural language processing and omnichannel solutions; back-office services, such as outsourced payroll and workforce management, payment procedures/client order processing, fraud risk management, order and account management, invoicing and refunds, coding, and social media content moderation; and contact center solutions comprising customer care, technical support, and customer acquisition.

