Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.86.

TDC has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Teradata from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group cut their target price on Teradata from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Teradata from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Shares of NYSE:TDC traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.47. 914,967 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,104,744. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.06. Teradata has a twelve month low of $17.62 and a twelve month high of $27.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.99.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $454.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.27 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 6.07%. Teradata’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Teradata will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Hillary Ashton sold 3,671 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $82,487.37. Also, CFO Mark Culhane sold 7,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total transaction of $153,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 229,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,012,561.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,971 shares of company stock valued at $487,277. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TDC. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Teradata by 260.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 686,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,272,000 after acquiring an additional 495,787 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Teradata by 863.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 392,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,910,000 after purchasing an additional 351,773 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Teradata by 18.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,616,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,697,000 after purchasing an additional 247,387 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 47.0% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 698,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,863,000 after purchasing an additional 223,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its position in shares of Teradata by 37.8% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 414,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,414,000 after buying an additional 113,700 shares during the last quarter.

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

