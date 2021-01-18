The Charles Schwab (SCHW) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 19th. Analysts expect The Charles Schwab to post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 29.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts expect The Charles Schwab to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of The Charles Schwab stock opened at $58.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $110.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.30. The Charles Schwab has a fifty-two week low of $28.00 and a fifty-two week high of $62.04.

In other The Charles Schwab news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 29,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $1,798,859.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 66,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $2,501,709.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,348,287 shares of company stock worth $64,923,383 over the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SCHW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Argus upped their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Wolfe Research lowered The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.54.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

