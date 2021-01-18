The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp lowered its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 966 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $2,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 301,442,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,882,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404,545 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 4.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,887,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552,809 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,242,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,233,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,048 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 8,926.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,150,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,691,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

KO traded down $0.53 on Monday, hitting $48.70. 1,340,336 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,294,240. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $60.13. The company has a market cap of $209.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total value of $10,024,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,803,325.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total transaction of $5,265,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at $18,702,017.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,264,000. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Guggenheim downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC cut their target price on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.18.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

