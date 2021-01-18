The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) (ETR:DUE) a €33.00 Price Target

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) (ETR:DUE) has been given a €33.00 ($38.82) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 2.19% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DUE. Berenberg Bank set a €34.00 ($40.00) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Warburg Research set a €31.00 ($36.47) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Nord/LB set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €33.32 ($39.20).

Shares of DUE stock opened at €33.74 ($39.69) on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €32.05 and its 200-day moving average price is €27.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.30. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €15.72 ($18.49) and a twelve month high of €34.66 ($40.78).

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and upgrades turnkey paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

