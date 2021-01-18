The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) – Analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now forecasts that the company will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.35. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Hain Celestial Group’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $498.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.59 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on HAIN. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Hain Celestial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.42.

HAIN stock opened at $40.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The Hain Celestial Group has a twelve month low of $18.12 and a twelve month high of $41.11. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.23 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.00 and its 200-day moving average is $35.06.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in The Hain Celestial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in The Hain Celestial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in The Hain Celestial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $9,836,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 11.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 42,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the third quarter valued at $107,000. 98.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

Featured Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.