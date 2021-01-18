The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Purchased by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,821 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. State Street Corp boosted its position in The J. M. Smucker by 6.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,576,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,218,000 after purchasing an additional 480,931 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 68.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 445,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,136,000 after buying an additional 180,866 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 3.6% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,066,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,749,000 after buying an additional 142,894 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 25.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 630,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,833,000 after buying an additional 129,423 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 64.5% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 300,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,684,000 after buying an additional 117,739 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker stock opened at $114.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.24. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $91.88 and a 52-week high of $125.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.96.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.16. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

SJM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. The J. M. Smucker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.10.

The J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

