The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Price Target Raised to $167.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $150.00 to $167.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.90% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Stephens downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.11.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded down $5.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $154.78. 3,289,196 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,388,350. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $65.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.24. The PNC Financial Services Group has a twelve month low of $79.41 and a twelve month high of $162.74.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 25.7% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 51,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,651,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 61,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,097,000 after buying an additional 19,465 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1,722.5% in the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 5,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 5,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 974,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,133,000 after buying an additional 22,880 shares during the last quarter. 79.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

