The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Price Target Raised to $26.00

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) had its price target upped by B. Riley from $13.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for The RealReal’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.44) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on REAL. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of The RealReal in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an equal weight rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered The RealReal from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut The RealReal from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The RealReal from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of The RealReal from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.61.

REAL traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.26. The stock had a trading volume of 161,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,541,860. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.41 and a beta of 3.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.87. The RealReal has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $28.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.41.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $78.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.50 million. The RealReal had a negative net margin of 40.78% and a negative return on equity of 38.60%. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The RealReal will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Matt Gustke sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.92, for a total value of $159,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,793,132.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Steve Ming Lo sold 13,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total value of $318,357.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $976,555.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 811,108 shares of company stock valued at $16,546,976. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The RealReal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in The RealReal by 27.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in The RealReal by 1,099.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 4,793 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in The RealReal during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, HarbourVest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The RealReal during the third quarter worth about $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various resale product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

